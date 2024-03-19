It’s only been two months since VCHA debuted with “Girls of the Year,” and they’re already back with their first comeback! The global girl group just released their second official single “Only One,” which showcases their love for their fans, also known as VLIGHTS. As the first global girl group to train under the K-pop trainee system, VCHA consists of six teenagers from around the United States and Canada: Lexi, Camila, Kendall, Savanna, KG and Kaylee.

The girls chatted with J-14 exclusively via email, where they opened up about their first comeback, touring with TWICE and so much more. Keep reading to see our exclusive Q&A interview with VCHA!

Congratulations on your first comeback! How’s it feel doing this a second time

around? Has the time flown?

Lexi: Thank you so much! Time really has flown by, especially since we are

already on our second comeback. Just a year ago, we were on the show A2K

and now we’re here! It’s still a dream for me, but we just want to say that we are

so grateful and happy about all the support we are receiving!

Tell J-14 readers about your 2nd single “Only One.” What’s the message behind it?

Camila: “Only One” expresses the feeling and the journey that we go through

when we’re in love, by the end of the song we reveal that our true love are our

VLIGHTS! In the song we show our unconditional love towards them!

What was your favorite part about preparing for this comeback?

Lexi: My favorite part about preparing for this comeback was everything! From

hearing the song for the first time to filming the performance video, it was all my

favorite. “Only One” is such a bright and energetic concept which makes the

whole experience so awesome. I especially loved filming the performance video.

The set itself was like a movie. We all had a great time acting in this performance

video because it felt like we were dolls just having fun!

KG: My favorite part about preparing for this comeback was filming the

performance video for “Only One.” Being on set with the girls and being a part of

the creative process is always exciting, and being able to see the final product in

the end feels like a huge accomplishment.

VCHA has opened for several TWICE shows on their world tour. What has that

been like?

Savanna: Wow, it’s truly been such an amazing and unforgettable experience for

all of us. Of course it was nerve racking to know we would be performing in front

of so many people so early in our journey, but we practiced super hard and all

that was left was excitement! We are so incredibly grateful to TWICE, ONCE,

and everyone else who made this possible!

Have TWICE, or any K-pop groups, given you any advice as rookies?

Lexi: Actually, the person who gave us a lot of advice in this journey of being

VCHA, is J.Y. Park. We were created through the show A2K becoming J.Y. Park

was our mentor so we often received advice from him which was super helpful

and beneficial for our growth. We’ve been able to grow as people in so many

different categories, such as character, skills, and teamwork.

What have you learned the most about yourself since being in VCHA?

Camila: I’ve learned that I’m capable of anything if I set my mind to. No matter

how hard it looks, if I really want to accomplish it or master it I will work extremely

hard to get it . As long as I’m confident in myself and I believe in my ideas and

strength.

Savanna: This journey starting from A2K up until this point of being in VCHA has

taught me so many things. One of the things I’ve learned about myself would be

that growth is definitely possible when you put in the work and are truly

dedicated. Last year, I would have never thought I would be capable of some of

the things I am capable of doing today!

Which member do you think has grown the most since debut and why?

Lexi: In this journey from A2K to VCHA, I believe that all of us have grown an

incredible amount. This is because with passion, determination, and hard work,

you can achieve so much. We were all able to grow with support from each other

as well. With the help of others, it really helped strengthen both our skills and our

teamwork which is why I think we as a team have just grown in general.

What are some of your goals for VCHA in the next few years?

Camila: I want us to try different sounds and concepts. I believe that we are a

very well rounded group that can pull off any type of style. I want us to show what

we’re capable of and what we’ve been working for!

What do you think VCHA’s greatest strengths as a group are?

Savanna: As many know, during the show A2K, we all went through a series of

evaluations to become the final members of VCHA. Throughout the process we

all learned many things, and I think one thing we became very strong at is

performing under pressure. With the weight of needing to do your absolute best

to proceed in the show, we definitely had to learn to trust our practice and give it

our all during our performances. That is a mindset we have kept going into VCHA

to allow us to show our best to our VLIGHTS!

What is a genre of music you would like VCHA to try?

Kendall: I am personally interested in seeing VCHA experiment with more ballad

or R&B music. I want to show a side of VCHA that is softer and can showcase all

of our singing abilities. I also believe it is a style that our fans would really like to

see from us and that we would enjoy performing.

Camila: I would love us to try a more hip hop based song. I believe that we all

feel really confident about that concept and it’s a style that we know would suit us

very well. It could really showcase our rapping skills and a more laid back singing

style as well.

Who is an artist you’d love to collaborate with in the future?

KG: I’m going to say Ariana Grande. I think she’s an amazing artist and

personally I just love her music.

Savanna: I actually would love to collaborate with someone within our company.

I think it would be a great honor and such a fun experience if that could happen

one day!

What message would you like to give J-14 readers who are getting to know you for

the first time?

Lexi: VCHA is a global girl group that consists of individuals with different

backgrounds and cultures. We have come together as a group of youthful

teenagers to shine a light upon this world with our music and performances!

Kendall: VCHA’s journey has only just begun. Together, we have achieved so

much, but we have even more to show the world. VCHA is a group striving for

the stars, and we want to share our story with you, so it would be amazing if

you’d like to come along on this journey with us.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.