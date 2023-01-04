She’s not a Nickelodeon star anymore! Daniella Monet is known for her role as Trina Vega on Victorious, but the actress has come a long way since her time on the fan-favorite kids’ show.

In December 2022, the Nancy Drew star announced that she and longtime love Andrew Garner had officially tied the knot. The pair got engaged in 2017 and share two kids together, son Gio and daughter Ivry.

“It was perfect, silly, casual, easy, and beyond meaningful,” Daniella told E! News about the ceremony. “Eleven years together, five years engaged, two babies and a boatload of life experience led us to what felt like was the most ideal timing for us to make it official. Our 3-year-old son Gio handed us our rings while munching on vegan wedding cookies.”

Gushing over the exciting day, she referred to it as “a memory I hope to never forget.”

After Daniella and Andrew got engaged on Christmas Day, she spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the sweet moment.

“He blindfolded me and walked me over to the sink where I stood as he positioned the dogs perfectly. When he told me I could remove my blindfold and look out the window, I didn’t know what I was looking at,” she recalled in January 2018. “It took me a few seconds but I eventually saw a bow on the tree, and a few seconds after that, I noticed the carved letters ‘MARRY ME?’ My stomach sunk and the tears came instantly [sic].”

At the time, she admitted feeling “nervous” about the wedding ceremony, “even though I’ve grown up in the entertainment industry.”

Other than her acting credits, which include Zoey 101, Baby Daddy and Paradise Run, among others, Daniella co-founded Kinder Beauty Box and created an entire lifestyle brand. Titled Daniella’s Digest, the subscription-based app “designed to help you live your most amazing, conscious, plant-based life,” according to the website.

“As a vegan for over 20 years, actress, mom of 2 littles and student of all things green living, I have created the ultimate tool for making living a vegan lifestyle easy, affordable and more delicious than ever,” Daniella wrote.

Scroll through our gallery to see Daniella’s transformation over the years.

