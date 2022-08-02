Harry Styles fans took to social media after rumors spread that the “As It Was” singer was gearing up to star in a new Star Wars series called Andor. Keep reading to find out if the casting rumors are fact or fiction.

Was Harry Styles Cast in Star Wars?

Rumors started swirling that the English singer and actor was in talks to star in Disney+’s series Andor, which follows the story of Rebel spy Cassian Andor played by Diego Luna. The show is set to release on September 20, 2022, with 12 episodes. Andor will have two seasons, leading up to the events of the Star Wars film, Rogue One.

As of now, there has been no confirmation that Harry was actually cast in Andor, or any other upcoming Star Wars shows. The news appears to be nothing but a rumor, ***PERIOD. CAP however, that hasn’t stopped Harry and Star Wars fans alike to react to the possible casting.

“As someone who has loved both [Star Wars] and [Harry Styles] for years, [I’m] honestly having a great time. If the rumors are true, frickin great. I guess give Harr] a lightsaber,” one user wrote via Twitter. Other fans weren’t as excited over the news, specifically Star Wars fans. “I do like him and his music, but he doesn’t need to be inserted on every piece of media ever,” wrote another Twitter user. “Star Wars is not supposed to be about Big Names,” another fan argued. “It never has been and it shouldn’t start now.”

Where Did the Rumors Come From?

Following his MCU debut in 2021’s Eternals, the One Direction alum was reported to be in talks with Disney over his participation in another famed franchise, Star Wars. The rumors behind Harry’s alleged casting came from a site called Giant Freakin Robot who published an article on July 21, 2022, titled, “Exclusive: Harry Styles in talks to join Star Wars show.”

“According to our trusted and proven sources pop star turned actor Harry Styles is currently looking to join an upcoming Star Wars show, which is probably the best way to now enter a galaxy far, far away,” they said.

However, it’s unclear who their “trusted and proven sources are” and there are no other reports claiming that Harry is in talks to be in Star Wars.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.