Internet sleuths have uncovered an old Amanda Bynes website from The Amanda Show days that featured bizarre games like “Color my Belly” and “Name that Body Part.” These screenshots come amid the release of Discovery+’s Quiet On Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV series.

Keep reading to find out more about the “weird” website that definitely hasn’t aged well.

The website, called AmandaPlease.com, was a place where fans of The Amanda Show could access extra content like behind-the-scenes videos, cast interviews and play games.

TikTok user @YouKnowNat explained how she uncovered the website in a video posted on March 22, 2024. After going to the web page archive, the user found “some weird things” that prompted her to dig more.

In the screenshots, Nat showed the video section of the page, where viewers could find clips like “Amanda Gargles,” “Amanda Squirts Cheese in her Hands.” and “Amanda Dances with Banana.”

There are also other odd sections titled “Dirty Foot” and “Toenail,” along with a fake advertisement called “Remote Control Underpants.”

Nat continued to explore other areas of the website and uncovered a game titled “Color my Belly” and another called “Name that Body Part.” The latter being a game where you’re shown images of different parts of Amanda’s body. The close-up photos would flash across the screen and gamers would have to guess which body part it was, according to Nat.

Another point that Nat brought up was the name of the website. According to her, AmandaPlease.com sounds similarly to the words “a man to please,” when said out loud.

The TikTok star wondered if this content was used to drive “traffic to the website from the wrong crowd.”

“I believe [The Amanda Show creator] Dan Schneider was catering to a specific audience, that’s how he became such a hit on these shows,” she theorized, naming one of the main subjects of the Quiet on Set documentary.

ICYMI, Amanda began her Nickelodeon career when she starred on All That in 1996, where Dan served as a creator, showrunner and head writer for the comedy show.

In Quiet on Set, staff members and actors from the show spoke out against the treatment they faced from Dan. The four-part doc series focuses on the “insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew.”

After the series was released, Dan responded to the allegations in a YouTube interview. “Watching over the past two nights was very difficult,” he began, “me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret, and I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.