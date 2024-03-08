Ariana Grande‘s latest album eternal sunshine was just released — and the fan theories have already commenced. The album’s title track has social media users convinced that the songstress’ last relationship with ex-husband Dalton Gomez involved cheating, and we’re here to break down all the rumors.

Keep reading for a lyric breakdown.

What Is Ariana Grande’s Song ‘Eternal Sunshine’ About?

In “eternal sunshine,” Ariana tries to move on after the end of a relationship, wishing she could erase it from her head — a reference to the 2004 movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

“I showed you all my demons, all my lies, yet you played me like Atari,” she sings in the chorus. “Now it’s like I’m lookin’ in the mirror. Hope you feel alright when you’re in her, I found a good boy and he’s on my side. You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine.”

Referring to her ex as a liar in the first chorus, the Wicked actress hints at struggling with the fact that he’s seemingly moved on with someone else.

“Now, now she’s in my bed, mm-mm, layin’ on your chest, now I’m in my head, wonderin’ how it ends.”

While the lyric does not confirm whether cheating actually played a factor in the end of Ariana’s relationship with her ex-husband, fans believe that the singer “deserves an apology.”

One fan wrote on X, “ariana grande is WAY to nice for this world. to not say a single bad thing publicly and endure misogyny and deemed a home wrecker being cheated on by her HUSBAND. everyone that had any negative thing to say about her should be ashamed of themselves.”

ICYMI, the drama the fan is referring to is her romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater, and the eventual divorce with Dalton that followed — as well as Ethan’s own divorce.

“Ariana thinks these songs will provide a lot of insight for her fans,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “[It’s] her side of the story regarding Dalton and Ethan.”

What Has Ariana Grande Said of Ethan Slater Drama?

Ariana further hinted at the drama revolving her and her current boyfriend on her first single from eternal sunshine, titled “Yes And?” during an appearance on the “Zach Sang Show” in February

“I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics, but, of course, there’s like an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love and you and anything,” Grande said. “I’m so nervous because pieces of [the album] touch on things that are real and then pieces of it are also just, like, part of the concept. So, what is that separation? It’s so scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher. It’s scary, but I digress. Too late. The vinyls have been printed.”

