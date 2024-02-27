Ariana Grande is telling her side of the story … Well, kind of.

The “Yes, And?” singer, whose romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater made headlines last summer, says that it’s been frustrating to see what people have been saying about her over the past year.

“We selectively remember that this is what the tabloids do to people, especially women, based on whether or not we like the person,” Ariana said on the Zach Sang Show on Monday, February 26. “We selectively remember that. We selectively leave space for humanness, for nuance. Like, they don’t leave space for that—well, they do for their friends and their family. It’s selective. But they turn it off when that aligns with the version of a person that they have in their head that they want to believe is true.”

And while she’d prefer to sort through all of these misalignments of her character, she simply said there isn’t “enough time” to go through them all.

“I feel like we don’t need to go into any specifics,” she continued. “But of course, there’s an insatiable frustration, inexplicable, hellish feeling with watching people misunderstand the people you love, and you and anything.”

The Nickelodeon alum also voiced concerned that her upcoming album Eternal Sunshine will help fuel speculation regarding her personal life.

“Pieces of it touch on things that are real and then pieces of it are also just like … part of the concept,” she added. “So what is that separation? And it’s so scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher. It’s scary. But I digress. It’s too late. The vinyls have been printed.”

ICYMI, news of Ethan and Ariana’s romance first broke in July 2023, days after it was confirmed that the “Thank U, Next” singer was separated from her husband, Dalton Gomez.

“Ariana and Ethan are dating; however things are fairly new. Ariana and Dalton split in January, and Ethan is separated from his wife,” a source confirmed to Us Weekly. “Ariana and Ethan have only recently begun seeing each other but they have a lot of fun together and are enjoying each other’s company.”

