Ariana Grande is saying “bye” to her last relationship.

The songstress just dropped her newest album eternal sunshine, and it may just be her best yet. One track titled “bye” has already become a fan-favorite, with many comparing it to a new version of her 2019 hit “thank u, next.” Keep reading to see a breakdown to Ariana’s track, “bye.”

What Is Ariana Grande’s Song ‘Bye’ About?

“Bye” is the second song in her newest album, and is about the struggles of ending a relationship Ariana and her partner tried to save — as stated in the first verse.

“This ain’t the first time I’ve been hostage to these tears

I can’t believe I’m finally movin’ through my fears

At least, I know how hard we tried, both you and me

Didn’t we? Didn’t we?”

The track then continues into the chorus, where Ariana sings “boy, bye” and “it’s over” repeatedly.

“Bye” is seemingly about her last relationship with ex-husband Dalton Gomez, who ended their relationship last year. After announcing their separation in July 2023, the pair settled their divorce a few months later — citing “irreconcilable differences.”

She’s now currently in a relationship Wicked costar, Ethan Slater.

“Ariana thinks these songs will provide a lot of insight for her fans,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “[It’s] her side of the story regarding Dalton and Ethan.”

During an interview with Zane Lowe in March 2024, Ariana said that creating eternal sunshine was “really healing.”

“I’ve loved every minute of making this album – the videos, rehearsing, putting the roll-out together, doing the photo shoots, every single part of it,” she explained. “More than ever before in my life, I’ve been able to be so much more present and enjoy it and savor it this time in a way that I don’t think I was able to before.”

Who Is Courtney In Ariana Grande’s Song ‘Bye’?

At one point in the song, Ariana sings “Courtney just pulled up in the driveway,” referencing one of her best friends, Courtney Chipolone.

After the album dropped, Courtney shared a screenshot of a text exchange between the friends via Instagram Story. Ariana asks, “can i use ur name in a song,” and Courtney responds excitedly before asking “what rhymes with courtney,” to which Ariana responds: “nothing.” LOL.

