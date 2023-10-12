Taylor Swift is in her Eras Tour movie era! The Grammy-winning songstress held a star-studded premiere to launch her movie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in October 2023, and fans quickly showed up in droves to watch the spectacle of a film themselves. That being said, the concert movie, which follows Taylor’s legendary tour throughout the U.S., does exclude some of the T-Swift tracks that are included in the actual concert lineup.

What Taylor Swift Songs Are Missing From the ‘Eras Tour’ Movie?

Only a few songs were missing from the movie’s lineup, including “The Archer,” “Cardigan,” “Wildest Dreams,” and “no body no crime,” which Taylor performed with the band Haim at SoFi Stadium.

You can now watch Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in AMC, Regal and Cinemark theaters. The concert film was originally set to premiere on Friday, October 13, but Taylor changed the date to Thursday, October 12! Adult tickets are priced at $19.89, while a child’s ticket will cost $13.13.

The singer first announced news of Eras Tour in a November 2022 Instagram post, with tickets going on sale that same month.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the U.S., with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!” Taylor captioned her post, noting that she felt like the “luckiest person alive.”

Even prior to kickstarting what would become a legendary tour, Taylor had already broken records with the overwhelming ticket demand. In fact, Ticketmaster came under fire for its mishandling of sales for the tour, that the United States’ Justice Department held a hearing over it.

“It goes without saying that I’m extremely protective of my fans. We’ve been doing this for decades together and over the years, I’ve brought so many elements of my career in house. I’ve done this SPECIFICALLY to improve the quality of my fans’ experience by doing it myself with my team who care as much about my fans as I do,” Taylor shared in a statement after the website’s debacle over concert tickets.

Taylor went on to thank her fans and concluded by addressing fans who were unable to purchase tickets, saying, “All I can say is that my hope is to provide more opportunities for us all to get together and sing these songs.”

Has Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Ended?

The “Bejeweled” singer is set to resume her Eras Tour in Buenos Aires on November 9, 2023. She will then continue to tour throughout countries like Brazil, Japan, Australia, Singapore, before kickstarting the European leg of the tour in May 2024. She’s set to finish up the concert series sometime in November 2024.

