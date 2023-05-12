Do you remember Nicole from Zoey 101? The actress behind the character known for being the fun, flirty and boy-obsessed roommate of Zoey (played by Jamie Lynn Spears) has a family of her own now! Keep reading for everything we know about Alexa Nikolas, the actress behind Nicole.

What Is Alexa Nikolas Doing Now?

Alexa married Michael Gray, who works as a filmmaker and editor, in July 2021. They share one child together, a daughter named Nova, who was born in November 2020.

The Nickelodeon alum now works as an activist against abuse in the entertainment industry, and created a movement titled “Eat Predators,” which holds monthly protests.

“It’s time to call out the blatant abuse by powerful people in the entertainment industry, and beyond,” their patreon reads. “The funds pledged from this Patreon page will help cover expenses for the #eatpredators movement.”

Will Alexa Nikolas Appear In ‘Zoey 101’ Reboot?

Alexa will not be appearing in the upcoming Zoey 101 reboot film, despite starring in the first two seasons of the original Nickelodeon show.

ICYMI, following the Zoey 101’s first season (which premiered in 2005) there was some major speculation that, despite playing best friends on screen, Jamie Lynn (Zoey) and Alexa (Nicole) didn’t get along when the cameras stopped rolling. Over the years, both stars have appeared to subtly address the feud rumors via social media.

While appearing on Christy Carlson Romano‘s “Vulnerable” podcast in November 2022, Alexa recalled what it was like for her on the Zoey 101 set. She gave one specific example of Britney Spears, Jamie’s sister, yelling at her when the camera’s stopped rolling.

“It wasn’t OK because I was a 12, 13-year-old,” she said, in part. “But in retrospect, knowing the dynamic that was in place for her, I think, of course, that’s what ended up happening.”

Britney ended up apologizing for the incident years later in a lengthy Twitter statement later that year.

“I know it’s 15 years later what you are sharing but trust me … I know it still matters,” the songstress wrote. “Although I have apologized to you personally just by ‘instinct’ my heart at the time didn’t know how incredibly good my family was with the ACTING LANGUAGE !!! … The way you spoke gave me strength and inspiration but I do write you think message today because I am sorry for ever hurting your feelings !!!”

Alexa, for her part, responded to the apology on Instagram and thanked her. “Thank you for seeing me and listening to me. Thank you for apologizing,” she shared. “This is honestly one of the kindest things anyone has ever done for me. We forget as a society how much support and love impacts us.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.