Have you watched Family Switch yet? The Netflix movie stars Hollywood A-listers such as Jennifer Garner and The Hangover‘s Ed Helms, as well as Wednesday‘s Emma Myers and Disney alum Brady Noon!

Brady, specifically, who you might recognize from Disney+’s The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, plays Wyatt Walker in the Netflix family comedy film. Keep reading to learn more about Brady, where else you might recgonize him from and more.

Who Is Brady Noon?

Brady, 17, is not new to the acting world whatsoever — at 13 years old, he starred in a Rated R comedy film titled Good Boys, alongside Jacob Tremblay and Keith L. Williams. He’s also known for being the voice of Greg Heffey in the Disney+ animated movie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and played Evan Morrow in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers for two seasons.

His very first role was a pretty big one, as he played Tommy Darmody in HBO’s Boardwalk Empire for four seasons from 2010 to 2014. Brady also has a twin named Connor Noon, who also starred in Boardwalk Empire as Tommy with his brother, but has since left the acting world.

What Is ‘Family Switch’ About?

Family Switch serves as yet another body switching flick for Jennifer, who starred in the classic 2000s film, 13 Going on 30. The comedy follows a family who finds their bodies have been swapped after meeting a fortune teller. So, think Freaky Friday meets 13 Going on 30.

“We overtly mention 13 Going on 30,” director McG told Entertainment Weekly in August 2023. “There’s a meta sort of runner in the movie because I like showing the audience that kind of respect. We get it, we get it.”

Unlike past renditions of body-switching movies (which there’s a surprising amount of), the whole family is included in this one — even the baby and the dog!

“We hope that it’s surprising and light and more intelligent than you might think,” McG continued. “I mean, my favorite way to make movies is to synthesize highbrow and lowbrow, where a kid could watch it and understand what’s going on, but a parent could watch it and ingest the material on a totally different, more sophisticated level, which is something I think Pixar does better than anybody, and I aspire to do that.”

