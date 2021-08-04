They’re back! The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has officially been renewed for a second season on Disney+.

Based on the 1990s The Mighty Ducks film trilogy, the spinoff series is a reimagined version of the hockey team that fans know and love. Starring Emilio Estevez as Coach Bombay, the show — which premiered in March 2021 —follows a new version of misfit athletes who don’t make the “ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team” the Ducks. Instead, they form their own hockey team.

Lauren Graham from Gilmore Girls fame also stars in the series alongside Brady Noon as her son, Evan. Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham and DJ Watts round out the Don’t Bothers hockey players.

“Once a Duck, always a Duck!,” Emilio said during a February 2020 interview with Us Weekly. “After 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay’s jacket and return to play the iconic character for this new chapter in The Mighty Ducks franchise.”

He wasn’t the only original Mighty Ducks star that appeared on the ice throughout Game Changers season 1. Elden Henson playing Fulton, Matt Doherty playing Averman, Vinny La Russo playing Adam Banks, Marguerite Moreau playing Connie, Garret Henson playing Guy and Justin Wong playing Kenny Wu all made their return in a season 1 episode titled, “Spirit of the Ducks.”

“I felt humbled to be asked back. I feel very satisfied with that. It was a great experience but, of course, whatever they ask, I would love to,” Elden told HollywoodLife in April 2021. “I am so happy and proud of these new kids. They are all great little actors, and I have been lucky to be a part of it in some sort of way. So, whatever they ask, I am down.”

In August 2021, Disney+ announced that The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers would be returning for season 2. It’s unclear as of now whether or not any more original stars will be making more surprise appearances, but the young stars are definitely excited to reprise their roles.

“We did it! Season 2 here we come!” Swayam commented on Disney+’s second season Instagram announcement. “Ahhhhhh can’t stop screaming!”

Brady, for his part, shared a series of flame emojis alongside a comment that read, “Let’s gooo season 2.”

What else can fans expect when the series returns to the streaming service? Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 so far!

