Disney+’s newest stars Swayam “Sway” Bhatia, Taegen Burns, Maxwell Simkins and De’Jon “DJ” Watts chatted with J-14 exclusively about booking their roles in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, and their reactions were everything! From going into “shock” to calling it the “best day” of their lives, these youngsters were over the moon to be cast in such an iconic reboot. The cast members also spilled some major tea about working alongside entertainment industry legends Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez. Be sure to watch the video above and check out The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+, out now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.