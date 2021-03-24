After Dove Cameron said goodbye to her iconic roles as the Rooney Twins in Liv and Maddie, the actress went on to continue her career with various TV and movie roles. But why did the fan-favorite Disney Channel series have to come to an end in 2017?

In 2016, Entertainment Weekly reported that the show would be getting a total revamp for its fourth and final season. At the time, fans didn’t know what to expect, but they came to know and love Liv and Maddie: Cali Style just as much as the original series. Along with Dove, the show starred Joey Bragg, Tenzing Norgay Trainor and Lauren Lindsey Donzis, among others. The series, which premiered on the network in July 2013, followed the story of the title characters who were identical twins with two totally different lives.

The final season brought both Liv and Maddie out to California for various reasons. Liv, for her part, worked hard to succeed as a successful musician while her sister chased her dreams to become a basketball star. As the series’ end loomed, things got pretty emotional for Dove who told Teen Vogue in March 2017 that it was “unreal” the show was coming to an end.

“Liv and Maddie didn’t start out as a twin show, I actually played a different character in the beginning, and it was neither of the twins. It was a completely different show at first, and it took a long time to get it to where it is,” the Descendants alum admitted. “I’ve actually been working on it for five years though it’s only been on the air for four — that’s a long time when you’re young. You’re just never prepared for it to tend, and to get there is surreal. I don’t know how to process it. It’s really sad, I couldn’t have asked for a better cast, and we’re going to keep in touch, it’s one of those lifelong friends … family, really.”

At the time, Dove also teased that the finale would reveal a “series-long secret” and said it would be a “highly emotional” moment for viewers. “But, it’s great,” the actress gushed. “I couldn’t be more proud of it.”

Now, all four seasons of Liv and Maddie are available for streaming on Netflix, so fans are able to bring on the nostalgia whenever they want! All these years later and some fans are still wondering why the show had to say goodbye to Disney Channel. Scroll through our gallery for all the details on why Liv and Maddie came to an end.

