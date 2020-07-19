This may be hard to believe, but it’s officially been seven years since Liv and Maddie premiered. Yep, the Disney Channel show hit screens on Jul7 19, 2013, and fans cannot believe how fast time has flown by! It seriously feels like just yesterday that viewers watching Dove Cameron, Joey Bragg, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Jessica Marie Garcia and Ryan McCartan on their TV screens, and there’s not a day that goes by that they don’t miss it, TBH.

In honor of the anniversary, J-14 decided to investigate and we uncovered a ton of behind-the-scenes secrets that fans probably didn’t know about the series! For example, fans may be shocked to learn that Sofia Carson almost starred in the series! Oh, and some people may not have realized that the original show wasn’t even supposed to be about twins at all! Plus, did you guys know that Dove and Ryan had a super messy relationship in real life?! Yep, there’s actually a lot that went down when the cameras stopped rolling.

Want to learn some more unknown facts about the show? Scroll through our gallery uncover some more Liv and Maddie behind-the-scenes secrets!

