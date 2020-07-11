It’s pretty known that in Hollywood, older actors are often cast as high school students. Yep, just take Jason Earles, for example. This may come as a shock, but the Hannah Montana star was actually 29 years old when the show premiered, and his character was supposed to be only 16! What about Ashleigh Murray? She played a student in Riverdale, but in real life, she too was 29 when the series came out. Oh, and let’s not forget about the cast of Glee. They may have been in high school in the Fox show, but you may be surprised to learn that Cory Monteith and Mark Salling were both 27 years old when they first starred in the musical.

It turns out, they’re not the only ones! We went ahead and rounded up some of the most drastic age differences between actors and the characters they played on screen, so prepare to be shook. Scroll through our gallery to uncover all the stars who are much older in real life than the characters they starred as.

