The stars of Disney+’s newest original series, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, chatted with J-14 exclusively and read some texts from their moms. Fans are sure to learn a lot about these budding stars after hearing these messages! As it turns out, Taegen Burns has a pet gecko, De’Jon “DJ” Watts gives his phone up every night and Maxwell Simkins loves watching documentaries. Be sure to watch the video above and check out The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+, out now.

