It’s official, Disney+’s fan-favorite movie Stargirl is getting a sequel!

The original flick, which premiered on the streaming service in March 2020, was a coming-of-age film based on the bestselling book by Jerry Spinelli. It told the story of a high school student named of Leo Borlock, who wanted nothing more than to live a quiet life in Mica, Arizona, until an eccentric new student named Stargirl completely changes his life.

America’s Got Talent winner Grace VanderWaal starred as the title character, and according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter in February 2021, she’ll be reprising her role as Stargirl for the second movie. Not only will she be starring in the flick, but the talented teen is set to perform some original music, and she’ll have a brand-new love interest. It’s unclear whether or not the next movie will follow the events that took place in Jerry’s follow-up novel Love, Stargirl, but we can’t wait to find out.

Although Disney+ has yet to release a lot of information about the film, we rounded up everything we know so far! Scroll through our gallery for all the details on the upcoming Stargirl sequel.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.