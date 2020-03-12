The moment we’ve all been waiting for is almost here! For those who missed it, singing sensation Grace VanderWaal stars as Stargirl Caraway in the new Disney+ movie, Stargirl, coming out Friday, March 13, and fans cannot wait to see it. Thankfully, J-14 has an exclusive first look at the sure-to-be amazing flick. Make sure to watch the video above!

As fans know, the coming-of-age film is based on the bestselling book by Jerry Spinelli and tells the story of Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere), an average student at Mica High School whose life changes when an eccentric new student named Stargirl walks into his life. Oh, and did we mention one of our favorite, former Jessie stars is in it, too? Yep, that’s right, Karan Brar even makes an epic appearance in the flick.

