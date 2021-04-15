All he wants is his phone back! A new episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is about to premiere on Disney+, and J-14 has an exclusive first look.

In the hilarious clip, Evan (played by Brady Noon) and Nick (played by Maxwell Simkins) are attempting to get to know Koob (played by Luke Islam), but things don’t work out in their favor. When the boys chat with their teammate during a sleepover, the video-game loving kid explains that he just wants his phone back. Evan, trying to “talk about anything else,” continues to ask Koob questions — like “If you could have a superpower what would it be?” — but he just keeps repeating the fact that he only wants his phone back.

“Your parents literally never cut off your screen time?” Evan asks. Koob shrugs and responds, “No, we’re a screen family. We never talk.”

When Nick suggests that they just “try to get some sleep,” Koob tells the boys he “swipes” himself to sleep! Be sure to watch the video above, and find out if Koob gets his phone back when the new episode of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres on Disney+ on Friday, April 16.

