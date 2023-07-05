Hannah Bang is finding her voice! The YouTuber who might best be known as the sister of K-pop star Bang Chan, a.k.a. the leader of Stray Kids, is launching her very own music career! Keep reading to meet the YouTuber-turned-songwriter.

Who Is Hannah Bahng?

Hannah, 19, first launched into stardom after posting her first YouTube video in 2021, and now has over 1 million subscribers. Viewers immediately recognized her as the little sister of Bang Chan, whose real name is Christopher Bahng.

ICYMI, Stray Kids is a K-pop boy group which debuted in 2018 under South Korean music agency, JYP Entertainment. Bang Chan is the leader of the 8-member boy group, meaning he’s the spokesperson of the band, and main support system for his fellow members.

“At the start, I was very worried that my entire identity would be an idol’s sibling,” she told Teen Vogue in June 2023. “I was paranoid that people only liked me because I had the same DNA as [Christopher]. But I’ve come to realize they like me and they like what I do.”

The Australian native acknowledged that she’s not so clueless as to why many viewers come to watch her videos. “At the end of the day, if they’re following me for a different motive, they’re still watching my stuff.” Hannah also knows she wouldn’t have been able to create such a platform without his support. “He just wants me to do what I want to do.”

Is Hannah Bahng a Singer?

The YouTube star is diving into the music world with her first single “perfect blues” dropping on July 14, 2023. Hannah wrote, produced and directed the song and music video.

What Is Hannah Bahng’s Song ‘Perfect Blues’ About?

She told Teen Vogue that the song, which was produced independently, is about “coming to terms with the choice that I’ve made … of whether I want to drown or swim.”

“When I wrote it I had a lot of anxiety about whether I was making the right choice [about my future],” she added. “It really helped me process the emotions I was feeling. It’s a perfect representation of who I am and who I was when I wrote that song.”

