IVE is just getting started! The girl group is quickly becoming one of the biggest bands in K-pop’s 4th gen — thanks to their catchy songs, impressive videos and trendy choreography. So, who is Rei, the main rapper of the band?

Who Is Rei?

Rei, 19, was born in Nagoya, Japan on February 3, 2004, making her an Aquarius. She was the fifth member of IVE to be introduced to the public, until officially debuting with sixtet in December 2021 with “ELEVEN.” She serves as IVE’s main rapper.

Rei, who is originally from Japan, said she was amazed by IVE’s chart-topping single, not just in South Korea, but also in her home country. “I was amazed by the chart [and] our accomplishments not only on the Korean chart, but also in my home country of Japan. I heard from a lot of people that IVE is really big [in Japan]–and not just for our focus tracks. [Fans also] enjoy listening to our B-side tracks as well. I was really amazed by that, and it made me feel very accomplished and proud of myself.”

Who Are IVE? Members, Debut

IVE officially debuted on December 1, 2021 with the single album “ELEVEN,” which immediately became a smash hit overnight. The group includes Rein, Yujin, Wonyoung, Leeseo, Gaeul and Liz. Two members of the group, Yujin and Wonyoung, were both members of former girl group IZ*ONE, which created an already large following for IVE upon debut.

“When we had our first No. 1 on the music charts, it felt like a dream,” Gaeul told Forbes in October 2022. “I was really amazed and thankful that we could be ranked as No. 1, even in a very short amount of time. But even after that, we got to rank multiple times! So I’m just really thankful for our DIVE [the group’s fandom name].”

“IVE, our music and our overall style, puts emphasis on being confident and bold,” Gaeul added. “I think that our listeners learn from that, I guess, kind of take in the music and actually apply it to their lives. IVE’s ultimate strength is to influence those kinds of people in a positive way.”

