If you’re a K-pop fan, then you have probably been wondering this question the past few weeks — who is Jam Republic? The dance crew is currently competing on the South Korean survival TV show Street Woman Fighter 2, and it seems like every single one of their performances have gone viral on social media. Not only that, you probably recognize certain members of the dance crew, from Jung Kook‘s most recent “3D” dance performance video to Justin Bieber‘s iconic “Sorry” music video!

Keep reading to meet the members of Jam Republic competing on Street Woman Fighter 2.

What Is Jam Republic?

Jam Republic is an international talent agency, which includes signed dancers and choreographers from around the world. The agency has also created numerous choreographies for famous K-pop groups, including BLACKPINK‘s “Pink Venom,” (G)I-DLE‘s “TOMBOY,” Le SSerafim‘s “Anti-Fragile” and BTS‘ “Permission to Dance.”

Multiple dancers from Jam Republic are currently competing on Street Woman Fighter 2, which premiered on South Korean network Mnet in August 2023, and airs every Tuesday.

Street Woman Fighter 2, or SWF2 for short, serves as the third season of the South Korean dance competition franchise titled Street Woman Fighter. The show revolves around 8 female dance crews fighting for the position of Korea’s best female dance crew. For the third season, the crews include groups Jam Republic, Wolf’Lo, Mannequeen, Bebe, Deep N Dap, Tsubakill and 1Million.

Who Are the Jam Republic Members?

The members of Jam Republic that are currently competing on SWF2 include Kirsten Dodgen, Latrice Kabamba, Ling Zhang, Audrey Lane and Emma Huch.

Kirsten is the dance crew’s leader, and you will *definitely* remember her as the dancer in Justin Bieber’s 2015 “Sorry” music video, wearing the green jersey and pig tails. She has worked with legendary choreographer Parris Goebel as a dancer in New Zealand’s Royal Family Dance Crew for years, and has worked with pop stars including Rihanna, Jason Derulo, Nicki Minaj and many more.

Some of Kirtsen’s iconic live performances include Rihanna’s Stage Fenty Show, MTV Music Awards, and Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’ Super Bowl 54th Half Time Show.

Latrice moved to China in 2017, and has worked with Chinese stars such as Lay Zhang, Caixu Kun, Wang Yibo and Vava. Prior to SWF2, she was on the Street Dance Of China 4 as a contestant.

Ling joined the Royal Family dance crew in 2015, competing at HHI in 2016 and winning Silver and Bronze. As for Emma, she was also a member of the Royal Family Dance Crew, Freshmans Dance Crew and currently still active with Saintz Dance Academy.

Another Jam Republic crew member you might recognize is Audrey Lane, as she’s a famous TikTok star known for — you guessed it — dance videos.

