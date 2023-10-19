He’s making headlines on and off the field! Josh Allen‘s dating life became a topic of conversation immediately after he was drafted to the Buffalo Bills in 2018. While he was previously in a long-term relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Josh has since moved on to an Academy Award nominee.

Keep reading for details about the football star’s dating life.

Who Is Josh Allen Dating?

Josh has been romantically linked to Hailee Steinfeld since May 2023. At the time, they were spotted on various dates in NYC. Later that summer, Josh and Hailee were photographed kissing while on a July 2023 vacation. Despite being asked about their relationship status, the pair have attempted to keep things out of the public eye.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” Josh shared on the “Pardon My Take” podcast in August 2023, referring to his dating life and the kissing photos. “I just, like, felt this gross feeling. Insecurity. No privacy. [I was] like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

Despite their hope for privacy, Hailee publicly supported her man during a NFL game in London that took place in October 2023.

Did Josh Allen and Brittany Williams Break Up?

Before he was romantically linked to Hailee, the football star was in a long-term romance with Brittany Williams, who he knew from his California hometown. While the pair grew up together, things didn’t turn romantic until they were in college.

“He was just so shy, and I wasn’t at the time,” Brittany recalled on the “The Morning After” podcast in September 2022. “He ghosted me for, like, a year, but at the same time, I was like ‘OK, I get it, things are just not in our timing right now.’ I knew it wasn’t meant to be at the time but I always knew in the back of my head it’s not over.”

Their long-distance love officially started in 2015. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that both Brittany and Josh had deleted their photos with each other in early 2023, seemingly signaling that the pair had gone their separate ways. However, neither has spoken publicly about the split.

