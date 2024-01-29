Sophie Turner has moved on since her announcing her divorce to Joe Jonas in September 2023. After posting Peregrine Pearson to her Instagram in January 2024, fans are wondering if the two are getting serious! The Game of Thrones actress has been fueling romance speculation with her aristocrat make-out buddy for months. So, who exactly is Peregrine?

Keep reading for more info on Sophie’s rumored new beau and their relationship status.

Is Sophie Turner Dating Peregrine Pearson?

While the two haven’t confirmed nor denied their relationship, there’s plenty of evidence suggesting that the two are seeing each other, which first began in October 2023.

Sophie, 27, was spotted kissing Peregrine, 29, on the streets in Paris, per photos obtained by The Sun. Their make-out sesh came a few months after her very public separation from Joe Jonas, whom she shares two children with.

A few days after the PDA-filled photos were published, a source told Us Weekly, “Sophie is open to the idea of dating again. She isn’t fully committed to anybody at the moment, but she’s definitely putting herself out there and keeping her options open.”

However, a month later, an insider shared to the same outlet that Sophie “really seems to like spending time with Perry” and that the two have “become progressively closer.”

On January 17, 2024, the Dark Phoenix star and the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray were spotted wandering the streets in London, per E News. Over a week later, Sophie took to her Instagram, and tagged and posted a photo of the aristocrat.

In the post, the Queen of the North shared images from a recent ski trip, which included a group shot with Peregrine.

Who Is Peregrine Pearson?

Peregrine is known as one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors, as his father, Michael Orlando Weetman Pearson, is a Viscount, a title he will someday inherit along with a massive net worth. He also has a degree in business, management and marketing from the University of West London.

Who Has Sophie Turner Dated in the Past?

The actress hasn’t had many public relationships during her time in Hollywood. In 2014, Sophie was reportedly dating James McVey, the guitarist of The Vamps.

During a November 2018 interview with The Sun, the musician discussed their breakup rumors, which fans thought was sparked by a feud on Twitter at the time.

However, James put those rumors to rest saying, “So Sophie and I, we actually parted really amicably, and the stuff that was all on Twitter was a joke between me and her.” He added, “We were actually still together when we did all that.”

A part from James, Sophie has only publicly been with Joe. In 2016, the Jo-Bro singer reached out to Sophie via Instagram. She explained to Harper’s Bazar UK on March 31, 2019, “We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue.”

She continued, “We had a lot of mutual friends. And they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time.”

A year later in October 2017, the two would announce their engagement. Sophie and Joe tied the knot in 2019, and after four years of marriage, called it quits in September 2023.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.