Soojin is back, baby! The former (G)I-DLE member is ready to make her solo debut in 2023 — her first comeback since leaving the K-pop girl group in August 2021. Keep reading for details on Soojin, why she left (G)I-DLE and details on her solo music.

Why Did Soojin Leave (G)I-DLE?

ICYMI, (G)I-DLE debuted as a group under the music agency Cube Entertainment with the song “Latata” in May 2018. The band orignally debuted with a six-member lineup including Soojin, Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi and Shuhua. However, Soojin left the group in 2021 after bullying accusations were made against her.

It’s actually pretty common for K-pop idols to be accused of bullying, but the severity of the claims can vary dramatically — sometimes the claims are proven to be false and the member continues on with their group, but other times a music company will end their contracts with the K-pop idol in order to save the band’s image. With Soojin, it was the latter.

The controversy began in March 2021, after people who claimed to be Soojin’s schoolmates shared posts online alleging that she had bullied other students in school. Although Soojin and Cube Entertainment originally denied the rumors, actress Seo Shin Ae eventually came forward to reveal that Soojin had bullied her when they were classmates together. Soojin announced her departure from (G)I-DLE in August 2021, and Cube terminated her artist contract in March 2022.

In September 2022, Soojin’s legal representatives made a statement announcing a close to the lawsuit against her school bullying allegations. Since then, she took a hiatus from her music activities but has communicated with fans via social media.

Since Soojin’s departure from (G)I-DLE, the girls have expressed their sadness over their former bandmate’s sudden exit.

“It’s true that we had a tumultuous journey but I think we grew stronger from it,” (G)I-DLE’s leader Soyeon told Teen Vogue. “If we only had ups, we wouldn’t be this strong and we wouldn’t have been able to create what we have. I think these downs allow us to get to higher places. The creative part of what we do is a big drive but, actually, the five of us being together is our biggest drive.”

Soojin to Make Solo Debut: Details, Release Date

Soojin recently signed a contract with BRD Communications and is preparing for her solo debut in October 2023, according to multiple reports made Korean outlets.

“We plan to release her [solo debut] album within this year,” BRD Communications shared in response to the reports.

