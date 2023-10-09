Maknae on top! Shuhua is known as the “maknae,” or youngest member, of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, but she’s so much more than that!

Keep reading for details on all things Shuhua, debut details, where she’s from and more.

Who Is Shuhua?

Born on January 6, 2000, Shuhua is a Capricorn. The singer is also one of the few Taiwanese K-pop idols, and grew up there until moving to South Korea as a teenager to become a K-pop star. There, she trained under South Korean music company Cube Entertainment, where she studied music and dance, while also learning Korean.

During an October 2022 interview with Grammy.com, Shuhua revealed what she’s learned since her debut with (G)I-DLE in 2018.

“I learned that I have to believe in myself when I perform on stage,” she said. “I have to trust myself a lot, because the audience is there, but they are only there to see us and support us, so I need to have faith in what I do and in my performance.”

Who Is (G)I-DLE?

(G)I-DLE debuted with their single “Latata” in May 2018, and includes members Soyeon, Miyeon, Minnie, Yuqi and former member Soojin, who left the group in 2021.

Soyeon, the leader of the group, writes, composes and produces almost every song that the group releases, which is a rarity in the K-pop world.

Along with being celebrated for their original songwriting, the group is also known for their social commentary (even more of a rarity), within their songs and music videos. In their May 2023 comeback with “Allergy” and “Queencard,” the group comments on female beauty standards, plastic surgery, comparing yourself to others and the harms of social media.

“I think [we] try really hard to keep the balance between popularity and sharing our thoughts into the music,” Soyeon told Grammys.com. “If I feel like I’m missing something out, then I try to focus and fill in that with other parts of the music or the concept. At the end of the day, I want to make sure that we put out something that people would like. We try to keep it balanced by utilizing concept images and other elements of production as well.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.