Did you know that Florence Pugh has an older brother who is also an actor? Meet Toby Sebastian, who is a musician and actor best known for his role in Game of Thrones. On top of that, the talented siblings just dropped a single together called “Midnight” on March 1, 2023. Keep reading for everything we know about Toby, his music and his acting experience.

Who Is Toby Sebastian?

Born in Oxford, England, on February 26, 1992, Toby (born Toby Sebastian Pugh) grew up in Andalusia, Spain, with his three sisters: Florence, Arabella and Rafaela.

He has appeared on The Red Tent as Re-mose, played a character named Cash Fenton in Barely Lethal, alongside notable actors such as Hailee Steinfeld, Sophie Turner and Thomas Mann. In the same movie, Sebastian even contributed five original songs to the film’s soundtrack.

However, his most notable role was in the HBO series Game of Thrones, where he played Trystane Martell in seasons 5 and 6.

Toby Sebastian Music, Florence Pugh Song ‘Midnight’ Details

Prior to releasing “Midnight” with his sister, Toby has released music under record label A&M records (Universal). He has helped create musical soundtracks on films such as Barely Lethal and Made in Italy.

“We’ve always grown up collaborating as a family, which is kind of the beauty of this song and now the video that we’ve created,” Sebastian said of the musical collaboration in a press release.

“When I was writing the song, I was literally walking out the door to go and do the final edit, and my mum was like, ‘Floss [Florence’s nickname], why don’t you sing some backing vocals?’” he explained. “So we jumped in the car, and with no rehearsal and about 20 minutes of studio time, Florence added her magic to the track.

Plus, the music video they created for the song was shot in the Pugh’s family restaurant, as their father, Clinton Pugh, is a restaurateur.

“We had so much fun filming in our family restaurant, a place that my sisters and I all grew up in,” he continued. “The restaurant has an amazing vibe, so we knew it would be the perfect setting for the music video. We shot the whole thing with a crew and cast made up of close friends and family, so it was a lot of fun.”

