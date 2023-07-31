Troye Sivan did *not* just come out of nowhere, he’s been here all along! The singer-songwriter, whose song “Rush” is currently viral on TikTok, actually got his start on YouTube in the 2010s! Keep reading to learn more about Troye, his love life, his acting career and so much more!

How Did Troye Sivan Get His Start?

If you’re new here, then you might not know that Troye was one of the first popular YouTuber during the early 2010s. The Australian star often posted videos blogs during the height of his fame, garnering millions of followers.

He later signed a record deal at 18 years old, releasing his first album, Blue Neighbourhood, in 2015, which performed well. However, it was 2018’s Bloom, which solidified his pop stardom.

Does Troye Sivan Sing the Viral TikTok Song ‘Rush’?

Following the release of Troye’s song and music video for “Rush” in July 2023, TikTok has taken the pop track and made it an anthem on the app.

“It’s definitely the most dancey, the most unapologetic club [song], [inspired by] all of the experiences that I’ve had over the last two and a half years,” he told British GQ in July 2023. “To just be with people, and to feel so connected, to be moving as one being and to feel hot and sweaty and sexy and hopeful.”

Who Does Troye Sivan Play In ‘The Idol’?

ICYMI, Troye starred in the highly-talked-about HBO series, The Idol, in May 2023. Co-created by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and Reza Fahim, The Idol is based on the music industry in Los Angeles. It follows a female pop singer named Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) who starts a romance with an L.A. club owner (The Weeknd) who is the leader of a secret cult. Troye plays Xander, one of Jocelyn’s friends, in The Idol.

“I’m an actor on this show, and I went and did my absolute best,” Troye told GQ of the drama. “And now I want to enjoy the result of that. I’m okay with whatever people want to say about it. It’s a TV show. People can hate it, people can love it. I really don’t mind.”

