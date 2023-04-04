Xolo Maridueña is DC comics newest superhero. The actor, best known for his role in Netflix’s Cobra Kai, is set to play the titular character of Blue Beetle. Here’s everything we know about Xolo, Blue Beetle and more.

Who Is Xolo Maridueña Playing In ‘Blue Beetle’? Film Details

Blue Beetle’s official plot synopsis is as follows:

“Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle.”

Xolo’s role will serve as the first Latino superhero to star in either Marvel or DC film universes.

“The only thing that is on my mind right now is just the fact that he’s Latino. I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with [director Angel Manuel Soto], someone like him,” he told Variety. “I think it’s so important, and I don’t want to stand on the soapbox for too long but representation is so important.”

Also starring in the movie are Adriana Barraza as Jaime’s grandmother, George Lopez as Jaime’s Uncle Rudy, Damían Alcázar as his father, Elpidia Carrillo as his mother, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, Raoul Max Trujillo as Carapax, Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Belissa Escobedo as Jaime’s sister and Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez.

“The family aspect to this movie and to the character is inherent to the comics and so special,” Maridueña told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. “The family we’ve been able to create in the movie — the mom, dad, uncle, sister, grandmother — I feel like that aspect of being a superhero hasn’t been tapped into a ton.”

The movie will hit theatres on August 18, 2023.

Who Is Xolo Maridueña?

Outside of Blue Beetle, Xolo broke into Hollywood for his role in Parenthood, playing Victor Graham, when he was only 11 years old. From there, he worked as a voice actor for shows like Cleopatra In Space, Victor and Valentino and Batwheels.

Xolo, 21, is best known for his starring role as Miguel Diaz in Netflix series Cobra Kai, which is currently working on its sixth and final season.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.