You probably recognize Xolo Maridueña from Netflix's Cobra Kai, but the actor is stepping into his superhero era in DC's upcoming film Blue Beetle!

What Is ‘Blue Beetle’ About?

Blue Beetle follows recent college grad Jaime Reyes (Xolo) who returns home and starts to question his purpose in the world. As fate would have it, Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient alien relic: the Scarab. When the relic chooses Jaime to be his host, he is given a superhuman suit where he is bestowed incredible powers.

When Will ‘Blue Beetle’ Premiere?

The DC film will be released on August 18, 2023.

Who Is Starring In ‘Blue Beetle’? Meet the Cast

Alongside Xolo, the film features an all-Latino cast, which the actor describes as a “a really great depiction of what it’s like to be a Latino,” during an interview with Click TV in September 2022. He added, “In a digestible way that’s going to be good for the whole world.”

He continued, “Far too often, when a movie is labeled ‘A Latino Movie’ or a ‘Movie for Mexicans,’ it pigeonholes us and paints us into a corner. But the reality is there are so many Latinos in this movie — your mind would be blown!”

Adriana Barraza will star as as Jaime’s grandmother, George Lopez as Jaime’s Uncle Rudy, Damían Alcázar as his father, Elpidia Carrillo as his mother, Bruna Marquezine as Jenny Kord, Raoul Max Trujillo as Carapax, Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Belissa Escobedo as Jaime’s sister and Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez.

“The family aspect to this movie and to the character is inherent to the comics and so special,” Maridueña told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. “The family we’ve been able to create in the movie — the mom, dad, uncle, sister, grandmother — I feel like that aspect of being a superhero hasn’t been tapped into a ton.”

Who Is Xolo Maridueña?

Xolo is best known for his role as Miguel Diaz in Cobra Kai, but he actually broke into Hollywood at just 11 years old for his role in Parenthood playing Victor Graham.

Following his stint on Parenthood, he worked as a voice actor for shows like Cleopatra In Space, Victor and Valentino and Batwheels.

