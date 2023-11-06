Yugyeom is paving his own path. The K-pop idol best known for being the main dancer and maknae of boy group GOT7 has since made his solo debut at a whole other music label! Keep reading to learn more about Yugyeom.

Who Is Yugyeom?

Yugyeom was born in Seoul, South Korea, on November 17, 1997, making him a Scorpio. Growing up, Yugyeom quickly fell in love with dance and participated in several dance competitions, until ultimately attracting the attention of JYP Entertainment, where he became a trainee in 2011.

After three years of training, Yugyeom debuted with boy group GOT7, with the release of their EP titled Got It.

Seven years later, Yugyeom and the rest of his bandmates ended their contract with JYP, with the Korean dancer signing on another South Korean music label, AOMG. He made his solo debut with mini-album Point of View: U in June 2021.

Who Are GOT7?

GOT7 is composed of seven members: Jay B, Mark, Jackson Wang, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam and Yugyeom.

Mark spoke about how the group evolved since they first began training at JYP Entertainment as teenagers during an interview with Billboard in 2019.

“I feel like when we were all training, I don’t know if this is the right word, but I feel like we were all robots,” he began. “They would tell us, ‘Do this”’and we’d do that. We didn’t have that much input. We didn’t know that much about music. Just practicing and training. After we debuted, it was pretty much the same. They’d just give us a song, we’d learn the dance, we’d record, and stuff like that. But as time went by, we started writing lyrics, we started getting to produce songs. Yugyeom started helping with the choreography. I feel like now we’re more artists than back then.”

Did GOT7 Disband?

In 2021, all seven members of GOT7 terminated their contracts with music label JYP Entertainment. However, this isn’t the end of GOT7! All of the members have agreed to continue their activities as a group of 7, and even released a self-titled mini-album in 2022.

“Through our new release, we want to let people know that GOT7 has not disbanded,” BamBam said during a press conference after the song’s release. “It is also a testament to our promise that we would soon reunite and meet our fans.”

