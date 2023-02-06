While music’s biggest night has come and gone, some of your favorite artists were just … gone! The 2023 Grammys included huge musical performances such as Harry Styles and Lizzo, yet some celebs were still notably absent. Keep reading for all of the stars that ditched the 2023 Grammys.

Leading the 2023 Grammy nominations was Beyoncé as her album Renaissance released on July 29, 2022. With nine nominations, the pop queen is now tied with her husband Jay-Z for the most Grammy nominations by any musician!

A few days prior, Beyoncé finally announced that she would be going on her Renaissance Tour in 2023, with the North American leg of the tour kickstarting in July.

Another celebrity who will be touring in 2023 is Taylor Swift, who was present at the Grammys. The singer first announced she was going on tour for the first time since her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour on November 1, 2022, less than two weeks after dropping her 10th studio album, Midnights.

“I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!),” she wrote across her social media platforms at the time. “The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!”

Shortly after the “Mastermind” artist’s announcement, millions of fans rushed to Ticketmaster’s website to register for exclusive presale access. On November 14, the ticketing service released unique codes to an undisclosed number of fans who pre-registered, leaving others on the waitlist. Many fans of the “Bad Blood” singer waited in the virtual queue – some for eight hours or more – trying to score the golden ticket, only to have Ticketmaster’s system crash as they were attempting to check out.

“There has been historically unprecedented demand with millions showing up to buy tickets for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale,” the company tweeted on November 15, before Ticketmaster called off the general sale for tickets that was planned for the next day.

The backlash following the ticket fiasco even called for the US government to get involved, as the Senate held a hearing in January 2023 that explored whether Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, have an unfair monopoly over the live music industry. Talk about “Karma.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see which celebrities ditched the 2023 Grammys and why.

