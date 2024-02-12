Fans were convinced Justin Bieber would join the 2024 Super Bowl half-time show with his longtime collaborator, Usher — so, why didn’t he?!

Keep reading to find out.

Why Didn’t Justin Bieber Perform at the Super Bowl with Usher?

Prior to the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11, TMZ sparked Bieber fever after reporting that half-time performer Usher “has been hitting up Justin Bieber lately to talk about the prospect of JB joining him during the Super Bowl Halftime Show … which now sounds like a very real possibility. Still no word on whether Justin agreed—but we know they’ve been chatting …A LOT.”

Speculation over a possible Justin cameo spiked as the Canadian singer and his wife, Hailey Bieber, were spotted in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl — however, Justin decided to ditch the performance and remain as an audience member. The couple were seen together watching the football game that had Kansas City Chiefs secure a win against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans were understandably upset, as it would’ve been the “Yummy” singer’s second performance of 2024. Most recently, he performed at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto following the NHL All-Star player draft on February 1, 2024.

Is Justin Bieber Working On New Music?

While Justin hasn’t announced his new music yet, the “Baby” singer has definitely been dropping hints! In May 2022, while sitting down with Apple Music, the artist revealed that his next album was nearly finished, per Billboard.

He stated, “I don’t think there’s a date yet, but I do know that we’re wrapping it up. It’s almost done. It sounds really good. I’m really excited about it. I got a lot of cool features and yeah, it should be dropping not too long from now.” Well Justin, that was almost two years ago!

During that same interview, Justin noted that he’s “always going to have the deep songs that make you feel something, but [he] also thinks there’s something really special about those songs that are just fun, that aren’t too deep, that can just put you in a little zone, put you in a little mood, and you can just ride out and just feel good.”

On top of that, fans think 2024 might be the year that Justin will return to music — as he took to social media in January 2024, to share a series of photos where he’s singing into a microphone, performing alongside other musicians in a studio.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.