Will Taylor Swift be making her “New Heights” debut anytime soon? Fans are convinced the singer will be appearing on the podcast cohosted by boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce — who may have just teased a ~swift~ appearance. Keep reading for everything we know.

Will Taylor Swift Appear on Travis Kelce’s Podcast?

During a “New Heights” episode posted on December 27, 2023, Travis and Jason teased that a special podcast episode titled “Kelce Family Year End Holiday Spectacular” will drop on Friday, December 29 — and will include “a revolving door of Kelce family members”!

While the two NFL star brothers noted that they hadn’t recorded the episode yet, they did reveal that listeners should expect some huge questions answered. “I got some good ones,” Travis teased.

On top of that, Jason revealed that a few very special guests will be joining the show. “We got a guest episode coming up!” Travis quipped, with fans convinced that one of those guests will include his Grammy-winning girlfriend.

“TAYLOR SWIFT ON NEW HEIGHTS FRIDAY (manifesting)” one fan wrote on X. Another wrote, “I actually need Taylor on new heights like so bad. Just for a tiny bit. Like even pop in to say hi. I will die.”

When Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Start Dating?

ICYMI, Taylor and Travis’ relationship all began after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that he attempted to give the Midnights singer his phone number at one of her Eras Tour shows in July 2023.

While rumors of a romance were mostly disbelieved at first, both Swifties and NFL fans alike were shocked when Taylor started to show up to Travis’ football games in September 2023 — confirming their romance one month later by making multiple appearances together.

On top of that, Travis was not afraid to talk about his “genius” and “hilarious” girlfriend during a November 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been … mind-blowing,” he said at the time. “I’m learning every day.”

The NFL star also revealed how his GF has shown him how to handle the massive increase in attention.

“Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it. But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it …” he explained. “The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day … and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that I better not be the one acting all strange.”

