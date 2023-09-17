Is the After movie cast reprising their roles for a sixth film following the 2023 release of After Everything? Hero Fiennes Tiffin (Hardin Scott) and Josephine Langford (Tessa Young) have spoken candidly about their future in the film franchise.

Keep reading for everything we know about the next chapter in the After universe.

Will There Be a 6th ‘After’ Movie?

When After Everything was announced in August 2022, it was revealed that it would be the fifth and final movie in the original film franchise.

“I’m so excited to finally share some massive news with you all,” Hero shared in an Instagram video at the time. “We have just wrapped filming on the fifth After movie. I can’t tell you too much about it just yet, but I can tell you that it will be called After Everything and I cannot wait for you all to see it.”

More than a year later, the movie was released. However, Hardin and Tessa’s story has officially come to an end.

Will There Be More ‘After’ Movies?

Hardin and Tessa’s story might be over, but the film franchise is set to continue. There is set to be a spinoff series in the works.

“The After universe just keeps expanding,” Castille Landon, director of After We Fell, After Ever After and After Everything told Teen Vogue in April 2021. “The fandom, and how excited they are and their input, it really does inspire us all as creators every single day.”

The spinoff is set to follow Tessa and Hardin’s children, Emery and Auden, along with their cousin Addy.

“We kind of carry the sins of our parents forward with us, so while they’re trying to break out of that, I think carrying that forward for the kids is really important,” Castille revealed at the time. “[We’re] exploring a lot of the same themes, love and loss and messy relationships. We’ve all been there, and those are universal themes. Making sure these characters are dynamic and not pulling punches is really important, just as it’s important with Hardin and Tessa. And exploring young love without judging it.”

Will Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford Star in More ‘After’ Movies?

Josephine said if it was “important and it made sense” she’d be happy to return to Tessa.

“I’m not a fan of overstaying your welcome,” she told StyleCaster in September 2021. “It can sometimes dampen a good thing if you’re creating something and it’s canon, and it doesn’t have a reason. I would be very, very, very happy to come back under the right circumstance and if it made sense.”

