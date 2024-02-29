Is Sydney Sweeney teasing a sequel to Anyone But You? The Euphoria actress has been hinting at a possible second movie to the 2023 romantic comedy, and fans are all about it.

Keep reading for everything we know about Anyone But You 2.

Has an ‘Anyone But You’ Sequel Been Confirmed?

So far, a sequel to the film starring Sydney and Glen Powell have yet to be confirmed. However, that hasn’t stopped The White Lotus actress from teasing the possibility.

After being asked by Jimmy Fallon whether there was a chance of her returning for a sequel to Anyone But You, she responded, “Maybe like a high nine chance.”

That’s not the first time she’s teased the possibility, either.

When asked whether she and Glen have plans to continue their “partnership” onscreen, she told E! News, “I mean, maybe.”

“I can’t actually reveal all of my secrets,” Sweeney continued. She added that she was “talking to [Powell] this morning,” adding, “We’re talking about stuff.”

Glen, for his part, added fuel to the sequel speculation by responding to E! News’ Instagram post about his costar’s cryptic answer.

“@glenpowell has 24 hours to respond. 👀 We already need #AnyoneButYou 2. 😍,” the outlet wrote via social media alongside a clip from Sydney’s interview. Glen replied in the comments with several emojis, including a zipped mouth emoji, red heart, praying hands and the sunglass face emoji.

What Is ‘Anyone But You’ About?

Anyone But You is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, and follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), who had a falling out after hooking up. When the pair have to reunite during a wedding weekend in Australia, they make a pact to be a fake couple to avoid their respective exes. The fake relationship, of course, ends up sparking real feelings.

While the movie opened to just $6 million at the domestic box office in December 2023, it has since gone on to gross over $87 million in the U.S. and recently passed $200 million worldwide.

While speaking to Variety on the 2024 SAG Awards red carpet on Saturday, Powell, 35, said he’s ready to make a follow-up film with Sweeney.

“When you find somebody that you really jive with, Sydney is so easy to work with and so fun. We’re definitely trying to find the next thing. Please send us all the scripts you got,” he told the outlet. “You know we’re here for it.”

