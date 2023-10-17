She’s slaying the dancefloor! Marvel star Xochitl Gomez made her Dancing With the Stars debut during the season 32 premiere in September, and has been rocking her best outfits every week.

At 17 years old, she’s the youngest competitor this season, but sees it as an “advantage” overall.

“It’s almost like in a family, you have to have a bunch of people that are various different kind of vibes and personalities,” Xochitl told Just Jared in October. “I think what’s so great about DWTS is, well Dancing With the Stars, is that it is like a family, and so me, it’s like in this position of being so young, I actually see everyone as like, you know, uncles and aunts and people that I can like look up to, you know. I think that’s probably my perspective on it because I’m so young.”

Other than her age, Xochitl’s past musical theater experiences have assisted her in the competition.

“As I’ve gone into seeing it on camera, I’ve definitely noticed the term, the 40th row has come up very much — especially musical theater. It’s been like, you have to make your energy and your expressions on your face be able to be so commutative that you can see them from the 40th row,” she explained in the same interview. “And my mom said that to me after I did my first rehearsal, like the first camera blocking, she was like, ’40th row girl, 40th row.’ And it just brought me right back.”

During her first DWTS dance, Xochitl and her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, danced a Cha-Cha, receiving a score of 18 out of 30.

“Now I know what the lay of the land is like, I know what’s going on,” Xochitl said, referring to her first dance. “I thought I would have a lot more jitters than I did have. Which actually, funny enough, it felt like this week went by really fast.”

Here’s to hoping she continues to kill it in the competition each week. Click through our gallery to see Xochitl’s best Dancing With the Stars looks from season 32.

