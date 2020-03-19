Popular beauty vlogger Bretman Rock recently opened up about how much the makeup community has changed for the better throughout his time as a YouTuber. The 21-year-old said that, now, people have become more accepting of men doing their makeup.

“Being in the beauty industry, since there wasn’t many men in makeup it was weird and obviously at beauty events we would get weird looks,” the internet star told Elle Magazine in a recent interview. “But over time it’s been amazing seeing how accepting everyone is when it comes to boys wearing makeup. A lot of the biggest beauty influencers are men, people of color as well.”

As fans know, Bretman recently stood up for fellow YouTuber and friend James Charles after they collaborated together on a series of YouTube videos. Some fans had a few not-so-nice things to say about Bretman’s decision to team up with James, so he took to Twitter and addressed the negative feedback. He called out the hateful social media users and told them that if they were upset with the videos, the simplest solution would be to not watch them at all.

During the interview, the influencer also showed off his epic makeup skills by doing an entire tutorial with only one hand. Yep, that’s right, he slayed an entire eye look while taking part in the “One-Handed Makeup Challenge.” Bretman also got real about how he first got his start in the beauty world.

“To be honest with you, my mom never really wore makeup when I was growing up. She wasn’t really my makeup muse. It was my grandma,” he shared. “The biggest thing that she taught me is that it doesn’t matter how your makeup comes out, it’s really just how you wear it. If you carry it like you killed your makeup, then that’s all that matters. It’s not really a beauty secret, I think it’s something that everyone should start practicing because confidence is key. As long as you carry your makeup like you got it done by the biggest celebrity make artist, then everyone will see that.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.