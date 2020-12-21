Love is in the air for Zac Efron! The actor and his girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, are still going strong.

A source told Us Weekly that the pair first met when “she was an employee at the Byron Bay General Store & Cafe in June [2020].” Things progressed quickly and they became official in July 2020, according to the insider who added, “They are both very smitten with each other.”

Since becoming boyfriend and girlfriend, Zac and Vanessa have been photographed on trips together and outings around Australia. In fact, in October 2020, she even threw the High School Musical alum a birthday bash. At the time, Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands — who attended the party — told Kyle & Jackie O Show listeners that Zac is “in love” with Vanessa.

The Neighbors star has been labeled a total heartthrob since the moment he first stepped foot into the spotlight. Over the years, he’s been romantically linked to Vanessa Hudgens, Lily Collins, Halston Sage, Michelle Rodriguez, Sami Miró, Alexandra Daddario, Sarah Bro and more in the past. But now, it seems like the actor might have found THE ONE!

Looking for a complete timeline of Zac and Vanessa’s whirlwind romance? J-14 has you covered! Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown of his romantic relationship.

