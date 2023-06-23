Off the market? Zac Efron has been one the hottest actors for years, but when it comes to his love life, the High School Musical star likes to keep it low key.

“Dating is something I’ll never be able to do,” Zac shared during an interview with U.K.’s Sunday Times in 2016. “As in the dictionary definition of dating, because one way or another I’ve impacted that person’s life and they’ll soon realize it. A date has to be very long to dispel whatever people think about me.”

Keep reading for details on his love life, relationship updates and more.

Is Zac Efron Single?

Zac keeps his love life out of the public eye, so it’s unclear exactly where his relationship stands now.

The former Disney Channel star dated model Vanessa Valladares after they met in June 2020 while in Australia.

“Well, he’s in love with this girl Vanessa. They’re lovely. Beautiful couple,” Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands from the Kyle & Jackie O show shared in October 2022, after attending Zac’s birthday party at the time. “They do everything together. They’re just really sweet, and they’re lovely.”

After nearly a year together, Us Weekly confirmed Zac and Vanessa’s split in April 2021.

“I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday,” Kyle shared following the breakup. “It’s only recent, but not, like, yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways. … No drama, but it’s done.”

How Long Did Zac Date Vanessa Hudgens?

Following their High School Musical days, the stars, Zac and Vanessa Hudgens, got together in real life. They were together for nearly five years before calling it quits in 2010.

“I went through a phase when I was really mean because I was so fed up. Girls were running after him, and I was giving them death stares,” Vanessa recalled to The New York Times in 2015 of her relationship with Zac. “Then I realized that’s not what that’s about. ‘Spread the love, be a good person, they support you, be nice.’”

Eagle-eyed fans noticed in April 2023, that Zac appeared to re-follow Vanessa on Instagram. However, she’s happily in love with fiancé and MLB star Cole Tucker.

Vanessa told Cosmopolitan during a January 2020 interview that she hadn’t “seen Zac or spoken to him in years.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.