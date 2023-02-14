Did you know Zac Efron has a little sister named Olivia? The Disney Channel alum has shared photos of his half-sister in multiple Instagram posts,which have ​***CUT[played with] ADD tugged on many fans’ heart strings. Keep reading to uncover more on his baby sister, including her age and parents.

Zac Efron’s Little Sister Olivia: Age, Parents, More

Olivia, who is 32 years younger than her brother, is the daughter of Zac’s dad, David Efron, who welcomed the adorable little girl with his second wife in December 2019. Zac didn’t introduce his half-sister to his fans until she was 1 year old.

The HSM actor was born on October 18, 1987, to his mother, Starla Baskett and father, David, who have kept out of the public eye all these years. However, Zac’s mom separated from his dad in March 2015, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. Starla filed for divorce from David in September 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Zac’s dad married his second wife a few years later.

On Valentine’s Day in 2023, Zac shared an adorable Instagram photo of himself with his little sister reading a book while he sat shirtless. “My valentine #happyvalentinesday,” he captioned the post. Plus, the Lorax actor shared precious photos with Olivia for her birthday in December 2022, where she was seen embracing her big brother and even got a sweet forehead kiss. “Happy bday lil sis,” he wrote.

Zac Efron’s Sibling Guide, Brother Dylan

Zac has a younger brother, Dylan Efron, who is four years younger than the Hairspray star. The pair, who shares the same parents, are super close and have even worked together, as Dylan is the coproducer of Netflix’s Down to Earth, the show that follows Zac’s pursuit of a sustainable lifestyle. Prior to that, Dylan starred in Zac’s YouTube series Off the Grid in 2019.

“Honestly, I never in my wildest dreams, would’ve thought that the little terror, devil, monster that was my little brother would turn into my very best friend,” Zac wrote via Instagram in February 2019. “I’m so proud of the man you are today. Let’s save the world together – one waterfall at a time. Love ya little brother!”

For his part, Dylan also posted a birthday tribute to his brother in October 2022 via Instagram. “More than ever I’ve realized how much you’ve always been there for me,” he wrote. “Thanks for growin’ up with me and being my role model. Happy Bday brother.”

