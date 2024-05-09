Zayn Malik has officially “moved on” from ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Gigi Hadid. The former One Direction member was a guest on the Zach Sang Show on May 8, where he also admitted that he’s not sure if he’s ever “truly” been in love before.

Although he didn’t mention anyone by name, the “PILLOWTALK” singer got real about his past relationships, which include Gigi and Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards — who he was engaged to from 2013 to 2015 until calling it off in August, just months after he infamously left 1D.

“I don’t know if I’ve actually truly been in love at this point,” he revealed.

After Zack pointed out that the former 1D member can say he’s in love with his daughter, Zayn revealed that is definitely not the same thing.

“I’m in love with her as my child,” he answered, explaining that being “in love with somebody who is a complete separate entity — they’re not my family, I have no blood with them, like, I’m in love with this person, you know? I don’t know.”

Along with the shocking revelation, the former boy bander also revealed details on his upcoming album Room Under the Stairs, which is out on May 17, 2024.

“The first song that I wrote on the record was ‘Alienated,’ and it was towards the end of my relationship,” he continued. “Like when me and my ex were breaking up. So there’s the heavy narrative of the kinds of things I was going through mentally in that situation and what I was thinking and how I was feeling.”

The “What I Am” singer also mentioned that another song on the album, “How It Feels,” is about a past breakup.

“I think in that song specifically I’m talking about not being able to explain to the person that you’re in love with why it is that you necessarily can’t be the best version of the partner you want to be. And that’s a really sad thing,” he shared.

After Malik and Hadid began dating in 2015, they first broke up in 2018. They reconciled months later but split again in 2019. They got back together again in early 2020, and in April of that year, they announced that they were expecting their first child together. Their daughter, Khai, was born in September 2020.

A little over a year after Khai was born, Zayn and Gigi called it quits. News of their breakup came following an incident between Zayn and Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid.

“I don’t tend to get involved when people say things online, whether it’s got something to do with me or whether it doesn’t, because, for me the most valuable thing that I have in life is time and that takes so much time, in a toxic environment to like explain yourself to people and justify this,” Zayn shared on “Call Her Daddy,” addressing the situation for the first time. “So, I just kind of kept to myself, I knew what the situation was, I knew what happened and the people involved knew what happened too, and that’s all I really cared about.”

