From Arrakis to the Oscars! Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet reunited at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, amid their nomination for the 2021 movie Dune.

According to a video shared via one of Zendaya’s fan pages, the actors had a sweet moment inside the ceremony after walking the red carpet. When the Euphoria star saw her costar in his shirtless suit, she did a double take and could be heard yelling, “OK,” while he laughed.

The Dune costars bonded during filming thanks to their closeness in age, and have been besties ever since. Both stars constantly gush over one another and are well known for serving head-turning looks on any red carpet they walk.

“I was the only other person closer to his age on the cast. So he was like, ‘Awesome, someone who understands my jokes!’ … He’s obviously a very talented actor, but just a wonderful person and a good friend to have,” Zendaya told British Vogue. in September 2021. “Especially in this industry, it’s nice to have other people who are going through it too and that you can talk to.”

Both stars have also gushed over each other’s amazing fashion sense.

“I mean, you can wear anything. He’s, like, the cool guy. Boom,” Zendaya told Timothée while speaking with Access in September 2021. “What do you want? Glasses on the carpet? Boom. What do you want? Sparkle? Do you want floral? Do you want color? Whatever you want. What ever you need. Got it. Boom.”

While Timothée and Zendaya did not receive individual nominations, their blockbuster film did. Dune received a total of 10 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and the rest in technical categories. Timothée also had a role in another nominated movie, Don’t Look Up – which also features an all-star cast including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Ariana Grande and more.

This isn’t the first time either star walked the Oscars red carpet. Timothée received a nomination for Best Actor for his role in Call Me By Your Name in 2018 and presented at the 2020 award show. While Zendaya has not received a nomination from the Academy yet, she has walked the red carpet several times. Plus, her film, The Greatest Showman, received a nomination for Best Original Song in 2018.

This won’t be the last time we see these real-life besties together. The highly-anticipated Dune sequel is already in the works – and both stars will return!

“We were ready to do it back then [when we wrapped Part One]. This story is far from finished,” Timothée teased to Deadline in November 2021.

