Remembering her late co-star. Zendaya has officially spoken out about the death of her Euphoria costar, Angus Cloud, who died on July 31, 2023, at the age of 25. Keep reading for her full statement.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” Zendaya wrote in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, August 1. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it).”

She continued, “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love … ‘they could light up any room they entered’ but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

Zendaya added that her “heart is with his mother and family,” during this time and asked fans to “please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

News of Angus’ passing was first confirmed by his family members on Monday, July 31.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” his family confirmed in a statement to Variety. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The statement continued, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

The late actor’s official cause of death has yet to be confirmed. However, Us Weekly reported that Angus’ mother cited a “possible overdose” in a 911 call ahead of his passing.

