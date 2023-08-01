Angus Cloud, best known for his role as Fezco in Euphoria, has died at the age of 25. The sudden loss of the actor, which was confirmed on July 31, 2023, has shaken up Hollywood. Keep reading to see how celebrities and actors, including his Euphoria castmates, have said since his passing.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” his family confirmed in a statement to Variety at the time. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.”

The statement continued, “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

His official cause of death has not been confirmed as of yet. However, Us Weekly confirmed that Angus’ mother reported a “possible overdose” in a 911 call ahead of his passing. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) responded to a call at Angus’ residence on July 31, after 11:30 a.m., where a victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

“The cause of death is unknown. There’s no additional information being released at this time. This is an active death investigation,” the OPD shared in a statement on July 31, which was obtained by J-14.

Besides Euphoria, Angus booked multiple other roles outside of the HBO series, including Freaky Tales, Your Lucky Day and an untitled monster thriller for Univseral Pictures, all of which he had finished filming for prior to his passing.

Sam Levinson, creator of Euphoria, put out a statement following the shocking news. He wrote, “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon… He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

