OK, what’s the deal with the fruit? By now, it’s no secret that Harry Styles loves singing about fruit. But why?

“They seem to be happening by accident, then when I kind of put the album together at the end, I realized there is a lot of fruit on this album,” the singer told CapitalFM in December 2019 when answering fan questions following the release of Fine Line. That particular album has two fruit-related songs — “Watermelon Sugar” and “Cherry” — but he has a few more that make reference to the food.

It’s no secret that Harry’s “Watermelon Sugar” has become one of his most popular songs, and the singer revealed how and why it became a smash while chatting with Rolling Stone in August 2022.

“Sometimes you’ll meet people and they’ll be like, ‘Oh, can you meet my child? They’re a massive fan,’ and the child’s like 18 months old. This person’s a massive fan?” Harry joked. “And I remember someone coming up to me at a party with their son, who was really small, and he started singing ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, OK.’ … It wasn’t a single when we put [it] out. It was just like, ‘OK, interesting … this is a high volume of videos of small children singing the song.’”

He noted that the song hit its peak amid the coronavirus lockdown, explaining, “We couldn’t do anything, and it kind of just did its thing. I think it was a really nice reminder that songs have the power. It’s timing, and if people connect with it, and how people are feeling, and what they feel like they want … that part of it feels like it’s just really lucky.”

Harry’s love for fruit actually stemmed from his One Direction days. At one point during his time in the band, he sung “She’s dressed as a banana,” and somehow it stuck. Now, sometimes he’ll even bring out the tune at a solo show, much to the excitement of fans.

Who can forget when he pulled out an orange and chowed down while attending the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards. So, it’s safe to say Harry’s fruit obsession can’t stop and won’t stop! Scroll through our gallery for a full breakdown.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.