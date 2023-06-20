OK, Luke Hemmings, we see you! The 5 Seconds of Summer frontman has been turning heads on the fashion show circuit with his epic looks.

“I’m a lot more confident now. I think as a teen who was thrust into the public eye pretty quickly, I got overwhelmed easily and felt constant pressure to be a certain type of person,” the singer told Fault Magazine in August 2021. “Now, at 25, I feel a lot more sure of myself. I dress in clothing that makes me happy, I make the music I want, I wear glitter and makeup, I express myself better, I don’t feel boxed in. It’s pretty freeing.”

The Australian musician has come a long way from the skinny jeans and band shirts he was known for at the beginning of his career. One Direction fans know that 5SOS opened up for the group on two tours and were often referred to as “the emos” by the “Story of My Life” singers. While they’re still making music together, Luke has released an album apart from 5SOS. His When Facing the Things We Turn Away From record was released in August 2021.

“It was inspired by a trip to Vietnam that I took right before the stillness that quarantine forced. In those moments, I spent months facing the things I turned away from,” Luke shared during the same interview, revealing where his album’s title came from. “The good, the bad, my regrets, needing to get help. Through all of those times, I kept thinking about how euphoric that trip was, and how I wanted to keep chasing those highs I felt.”

He added, “Sometimes we can’t appreciate the best moments of our life until they’ve passed us by and are out of reach. I was messing around with the idea of multiple titles, but I eventually settled on that one because I feel like the theme of time slipping away is ultimately threaded throughout the entire album.”

Aside from his music, Luke has been experimenting with clothing, wearing a purple plaid suit at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan in June 2023. This isn’t the only outfit that’s been turning heads.

Scroll through our gallery to see Luke’s best fashion looks over the years.

