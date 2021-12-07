From teen heartthrob to now! Aaron Carter has totally transformed throughout his time in the spotlight.

The singer got his start in Hollywood in the late ’90s after releasing his debut self-titled record, Aaron Carter, in 1997. Then, the musician only went up from there. Over the years, he’s released four more albums — Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) in 2000, Oh Aaron in 2001, Another Earthquake! in 2002 and LØVË in 2018.

“I took a lot of time to learn music, and the thing I did that was clever was I never released any music, because I knew it wasn’t up to par,” Aaron told Billboard in July 2019. “I’m very particular.”

Aside from his musical endeavors, the Florida native nabbed a few television gigs. He appeared on Lizzie McGuire and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch at the height of his fame. Not to mention, Aaron was also a part of the short-lived reality show House of Carters, which aired in 2006. He went on to compete on Dancing With the Stars in 2009.

The “I Want Candy” musician has also experienced some ups and downs throughout his career. In 2013, he went through some money troubles, eventually filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

“I made it happen for myself after people were giving up on me,” Aaron also told Billboard. “I made it out of my 20s. I was able to be broke and then make money again, be broke, make money again, be broke, make money again, and then learn how to keep my money.”

While he continued living life in the public eye, Aaron revealed during a September 2019 interview on The Doctors that he suffers from various mental health disorders, including “multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, acute anxiety and manic depression.”

In early 2020, Aaron confirmed his relationship with Melanie Martin. In June of that year, they shared that they were engaged following a brief split that March. The two have continued to share details about their relationship via Instagram and Melanie even gushed over her fiancé in September 2021. The social media post came months after revealing in March 2021 that they were expecting a baby together.

“The couples that are meant to be, are the ones who go through everything that is meant to tear them apart and come out even stronger. Even through our darkest storms I know you’re the one I want to spend the rest of my days with @aaroncarter. I’m so blessed and grateful for the life we have built,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to welcome our son into this world in just a few short months. I love you with all my heart. I’m so excited for our little family and all of life’s blessings coming our way. We all have ups and downs but I intend to keep my private life behind doors.”

Their son, Prince, was born in November 2021.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

