Taking over the music industry. Addison Rae released her “lost album” — an EP titled AR — on Friday, August 18, and it featured a song titled “2 Die 4” with Charli XCX.

“I’ve looked up to Charli forever, and to have her as part of this means so much, as she’s been supportive of me all the way,” Addison told Vogue following the EP release. “She’s always been excited about my music.”

Ahead of the AR EP release, Addison spoke with Variety in 2021 about the songs, which were supposed to be released at that time.

“I’m super confident in it,” she shared at the time. “And the best part is, at the end of the day, I love my music, so I can’t wait to share that with the world because it’s something that I love deeply.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Addison’s “2 Die 4,” the song’s meaning and more.

What Is Addison Rae’s ‘2 Die 4’ About?

Upon listening to the song lyrics, it appears that Addison is singing about looking for a partner who thinks she’s “to die for” in every way that counts.

“I want someone who thinks I’m to diе for,” the song’s chorus ends, mentioning her “neck” and “legs” at one point in the song.

“Far from home, gettin’ close / And the music takes us further out into the unknown,” the song’s first verse reads. “In the dark, in the zone / I just texted you my address, save my name in your phone.”

Are Addison Rae and Charli XCX Friends?

The duo became close after collaborating on this single. Charli recalled the moment she met Addison in the studio, saying that the internet star declared “boys are so stupid” upon her arrival.

“She was like no one I’d ever met really. Not jaded. Not faking. Not uncomfortable. Not trying to be anything other than herself,” Charli recalled during the same Vogue interview. “If I ever get married, I would definitely ask Addison Rae to be my wedding DJ.”

Charli, for her part, sings the song’s second verse, referring to herself as “that girl you don’t wanna lose” at one point in the track.

“Cutthroat from my head to my shoes / One look and I’m already your muse,” she sings. “Hold on to me tight when I move / Grip right, lock eyes on you / Not for life, just tonight is my mood.”

