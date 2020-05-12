Former Dancing With the Stars contestant Alexis Ren has stepped into the music industry. Yep, the 23-year-old just dropped her first song ever, called “Come Back,” and the message behind it is seriously emotional.

The new track, which came out on Sunday, May 11 — Mother’s Day — was actually inspired by the death of Alexis’ mom, Cynthia, who passed away in 2014 from cancer.

“You couldn’t take my pain away / But you know you were my favorite way to end the day / Yeah I still feel your heart beating / You taught me everything is temporary,” the lyrics read. “All these perfect memories but my heart still feels up tight / Even if you come back you can’t help me find my path / Cause all that’s left inside of me are memories of your laugh / Cause you’re not here and I can’t stand that you’re not coming back.”

While speaking to Gibson Johns during a recent interview about the song, the brunette beauty explained that she had “been wanting to release music for a really long time.” Want to know the sweetest part? Other women who have also lost a parent appeared in the music video for the new tune.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, I can incorporate girls who have lost their mom as well. And this could be, actually, an amazing thing for them,’” the model explained. “I randomly got contacted by [empowerHER], the only non-profit in the United States that serves girls who lost their mother that are all under 24 years old. It’s surprising to me how many girls are like, ‘Oh, I followed you because I lost my mom, too.’ And I was like, ‘No f***ing way! That’s so cool.’ I dedicated a dance to her on Dancing With the Stars, and that really had girls come in and confide in me.”

We are seriously so proud of Alexis!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.